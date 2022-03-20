Critical Contrast: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40% Phunware -363.83% -248.37% -61.85%

This table compares E2open Parent and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 8.60 -$37.13 million N/A N/A Phunware $10.00 million 26.43 -$22.20 million ($0.43) -6.35

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for E2open Parent and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

E2open Parent currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.99%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.84, indicating that its share price is 1,184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phunware beats E2open Parent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Phunware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

