Critical Review: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) vs. Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha Teknova and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 3 4 0 2.57

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.35%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $24.10, suggesting a potential upside of 27.57%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 12.86 N/A N/A N/A Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $2.04 billion 2.06 -$54.30 million ($0.26) -72.65

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -2.66% 42.86% 5.00%

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Ortho Clinical Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company is also involved in the provision of contract manufacturing and orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

