Crowny Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $122,543.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.14 or 0.06878982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.01 or 1.00296132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00040840 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

