Crust Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007488 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00121802 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.85 or 0.00288306 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

