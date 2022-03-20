CryptEx Market Cap Reaches $501,350.30 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $5.90 or 0.00014255 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $501,350.30 and approximately $297.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

