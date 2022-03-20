Cryptonovae Market Cap Tops $1.71 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.71 million and $8,499.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.91 or 0.06940931 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.06 or 0.99950134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041022 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,147,325 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

