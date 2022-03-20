Cryptonovae (YAE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,220.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $20,220.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.92 or 0.06945777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,787.84 or 0.99933541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040434 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,224,385 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

