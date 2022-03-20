CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $728,105.51

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $728,105.51 and approximately $634.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00208832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00389472 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

