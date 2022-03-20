CryptoTask Market Capitalization Tops $201,166.23 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $201,166.23 and $36,317.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,188 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

