CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 51% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $722.71 and approximately $4.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

