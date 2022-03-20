Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,884 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,162 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.43% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $34,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

