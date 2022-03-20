Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Cummins worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

Cummins stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

