CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 75,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 897.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 405,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.