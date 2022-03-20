Curve DAO Token Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00005253 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $197.76 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,711,433,164 coins and its circulating supply is 465,526,933 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

