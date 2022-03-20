CUTcoin Market Cap Reaches $6.52 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 98.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 110.1% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $1,343.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00208038 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022653 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00399674 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,224,219 coins and its circulating supply is 157,224,219 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

