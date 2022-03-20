Cyclone Protocol (CYC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,038.00

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $118.92 or 0.00286644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $43,038.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007464 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00121886 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

