Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 million and the lowest is $9.16 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $10.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $44.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $46.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.53 million, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $70.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.