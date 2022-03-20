Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $70,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

NYSE DHR opened at $292.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.05. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $215.38 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

