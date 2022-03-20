DAOventures (DVD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $275,201.83 and $26.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006312 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

