Dash Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Billion (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $116.38 or 0.00282957 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $506.04 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004921 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001293 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.55 or 0.00781793 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,633,312 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

