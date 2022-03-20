Datamine Reaches Market Capitalization of $240,711.88 (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $240,711.88 and approximately $4,345.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 43.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00285562 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.61 or 0.01306972 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,134,880 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.