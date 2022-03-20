DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.56% of DaVita worth $65,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DaVita by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DaVita by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 240,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

