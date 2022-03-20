DeepOnion Market Capitalization Reaches $4.04 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $2,744.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013237 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008401 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,653,649 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

