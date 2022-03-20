DeepOnion Trading 29.6% Higher This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $2,214.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011927 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008416 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,653,825 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.