Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $9,796,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $6,689,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

NYSE:DE traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.15. 2,890,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.86. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $414.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

