Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Lifted by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 2.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

