Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will report $102.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.92 million. Denny’s posted sales of $80.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $433.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.50 million to $448.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $447.89 million, with estimates ranging from $439.76 million to $468.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

DENN stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $892.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 113.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 478,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s (Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.