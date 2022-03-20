Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Tops $0.0758 on Major Exchanges

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $11.20 million and $562,506.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.02 or 0.06915025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.86 or 0.99974413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00040712 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 463,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 147,736,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

