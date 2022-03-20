Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002460 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $12,224.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00275308 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

