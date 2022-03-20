DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $565.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after acquiring an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $468.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.97, a PEG ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

