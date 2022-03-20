Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 2.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

DEO opened at $198.27 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.41 and a one year high of $223.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

