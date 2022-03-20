Diamond Price Reaches $1.81 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00004409 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $14,068.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001475 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045380 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,672,036 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

