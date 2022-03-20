DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 7.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,931,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,361 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

DKS stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.