DIGG Price Hits $28,956.32 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $28,956.32 or 0.70009763 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and $163,156.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.10 or 0.06941665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,359.57 or 0.99997979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040820 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

