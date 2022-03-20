Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) vs. Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Critical Review

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% Digimarc -131.07% -48.11% -40.69%

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and Digimarc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.58 -$16.84 million $0.14 6.00 Digimarc $26.52 million 17.68 -$34.76 million ($2.11) -12.56

Creative Realities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Creative Realities and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Creative Realities beats Digimarc on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Realities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Digimarc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

