DigitalBits Price Tops $0.53 (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $467.58 million and $6.18 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 69.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00280841 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004947 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.96 or 0.00777421 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

