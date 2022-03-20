DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $1.03 million and $2,156.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00480419 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,941,666,815 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

