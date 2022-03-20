Diligent Investors LLC Buys 20,826 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.43. 107,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,348. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

