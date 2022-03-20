Diligent Investors LLC Buys Shares of 85,537 Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:TBJL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned 30.55% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

