Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 362.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after buying an additional 253,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 988.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 411.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NYSE CP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,743. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.