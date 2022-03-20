Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 443.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,318 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 542,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,917,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 377,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,785,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

