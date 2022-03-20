Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,599 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,865,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,364,176. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

