Diligent Investors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 110,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,632. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $77.29 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $83.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

