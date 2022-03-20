Diligent Investors LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,981,334. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.99. The company has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

