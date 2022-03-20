Diligent Investors LLC Has $8 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 2.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 136,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,726. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

