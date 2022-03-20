Diligent Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned 2.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

NYSEARCA BAUG traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $32.30. 3,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

