Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,735. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.45 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.