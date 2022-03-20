Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 443.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,318 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 109,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 2,785,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,687. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

