Diligent Investors LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September comprises 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 2.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $1,418,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $4,477,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $11,542,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000.

BSEP traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

