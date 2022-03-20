Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,599 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,865,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,364,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

